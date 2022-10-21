TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies an mild. Low: 63. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, very warm, and breezy. High: 86. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer. Low: 68. High: 88. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around late as a cold front approaches. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 70. High: 80. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms early. Much cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 60. High: 69. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 48. High: 70. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 50. High: 75. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a shower or two in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 54. High: 73. Winds: S 10 MPH.