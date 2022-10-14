TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with increasing humidity. Low: 64. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and more humid. High: 90. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a front moving through the area. We’ll have a chance of rain especially to our North and Northwest. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 66. High: 80. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 62. High: 73. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a taste of fall. Low: 48. High: 69. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 43. High: 68. Winds: N 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 46. High: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 52. High: 79. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.