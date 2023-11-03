A BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND IS EXPECTED. SOUTHERLY WINDS WILL DRIVE OUR TEMPERATURES INTO THE MID TO UPPER 70S BOTH SATURDAY AND SUNDAY. THE AIR WILL BE TO DRY TO SUPPORT ANY RAIN.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool conditions. Low: 49. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. High: 77. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies a warm. Low: 54. High: 79. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer. Low: 62. High: 81. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and fairly warm. Low: 64. High: 84. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Low: 66. High: 85. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few late showers as a cold front moves through. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 74. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a shower or two. Temperatures will trend much cooler. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 54. High: 63. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.