Friday Evening Forecast: Warmer weekend, cold front & rain Sunday

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and cool. Temperatures to the lower 50s and 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Not as cold, south breeze increasing along with high clouds. Lows: mainly the lower 40s, but a few 30s in east areas. Wind: SE turning South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy by the afternoon. Warmer & breezy. High: 72. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. Low: 62. High: 74. A 30% chance of rain and a few storms for the afternoon and evening. Wind: SW 15 mph, turning North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Cooler with decreasing clouds. Low: 45. High: 63. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies and cool. Low: 38. High: 68. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A 20% chance of rain late evening into the night. Low: 52. High: 71. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Rain likely, chances at 40% for now. Low: 58. High: 68. Wind: South, turning East 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More rain possible, chances remain at 40%. Low: 56. High: 65. Wind: SE 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.