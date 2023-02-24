TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 51. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 66. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late in the day. We’ll see a broken line of storms to our west late Sunday night. Winds will be kicking up again by Sunday afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 78. Winds: S 20 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with storm chances prior to daybreak Monday morning. Skies will clear in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 57. High: 73. Winds: W 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 48. High: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two late. Very warm temperatures will exist in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 78. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 63. High: 72. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and trending much cooler. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 45. High: 63. Winds: NW 15 MPH.