Friday Evening Forecast: Watching for severe storms tonight

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy with the chance of isolated storms. Temperatures staying the 70s. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 40% chance of showers and storms. An isolated severe storm is possible with 60 mph wind gusts as the main threat, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Temperatures drop quickly behind the front. Low: 48. Wind: SW 15 mph, changing to NW behind the front.

TOMORROW: A 20% chance of a shower. Starting mostly cloudy, with clouds decreasing in the afternoon. High: 57. Wind: N 15 mph.

SUNDAY: A cold start, then mainly sunny. Low: 32. High: 62. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 40. High: 69. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 56. High: 73. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 62. High: 75. Wind: 75. Wind: S 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 63. High: 74. Wind: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 60. High: 70. Wind: SE 10 mph.