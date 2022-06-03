TONIGHT: A couple of thunderstorms are possible in our western counties prior to midnight. We’ll see more cloud cover around daybreak tomorrow morning. Low: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm or two to our SW. Temperatures will begin to trend a little warmer in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 88. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a storm or two from the NW. The humidity will also return in a pretty big way. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and much warmer. Low: 72. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 73. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and hot. Low: 74. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: A few more clouds with a pop-up shower. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 73. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.