TONIGHT: Isolated showers and mostly cloudy. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 57. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers around while temperatures will be slightly warmer. Rain will begin to pick up in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 69. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Widespread rain is expected through the morning and early afternoon. Rainfall will become scattered and less widespread as we get into the evening. Temperatures will remain steady in the 60s. This day will not be great for travel. Chance of rain: 90%. Low: 61. High: 64. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Passing clouds, breezy, and much colder. Low: 44. High: 53. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 33. High: 54. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 32. High: 56. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 33. High: 55. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 34. High: 56. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.