Friday Forecast: Gloomy weekend with rain & colder weather

THIS MORNING: Rain and storms increasing south of HWY 84. North of HWY 84, a few showers with a cold front. Temperatures this morning in the 60s mostly, some 50s behind the cold front.

TODAY: Rain continues mostly in southern areas, with a 70% chance south of HWY 84. North of HWY 84, a 30% to 40% chance of rain. Cooler into the afternoon. Highs: middle 60s to near 70, but dropping to the 60s and 50s after 4 PM.

THIS EVENING: A few more showers and isolated storms south of I-20 through 9 PM. Temperatures in the 50s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy and cooler. A 20% chance of rain. Lows from the middle 40s near I-30 to the middle 50s in southern areas. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cooler. A lull in the rain through Saturday afternoon, then more rain after 12 PM, chances at 80%. Low: 51. High: 57. Wind: East 10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Widespread steady rain, chances at 100%. Lows by morning in the middle 40s. Wind: NE, turning North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers through early afternoon, a 30% chance. Mainly cloudy. Highs: lower 50s and some upper 40s. Wind: NW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and colder. Morning lows in the middle 30s, feeling like the 20s. Highs: lower 50s and upper 40s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A freeze likely in the morning, lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. More sun and continued chilly in the afternoon. Highs: middle 50s. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase and a 20% chance of rain. Low: 37. High: 55. Wind: South, turning North 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Cooler. Low: 44. High: 50. Wind: North 10-15 mph.