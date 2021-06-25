Friday Forecast: Hot & sunny afternoon

Today: A few clouds to start Friday. Starting off in the upper 70’s with some sunshine towards lunch. Afternoon high’s in the mid 90’s. Dry to start end the week. Winds out of the southeast 5-15 mph

Tonight: Temperatures staying around the mid to upper 70’s throughout the night. Partly cloudy with muggy conditions into the morning.

Saturday: Warm in the mid 90’s with muggy conditions. Sunny afternoon for Saturday with a few clouds during the day. Winds south early on bringing muggy conditions back. Heat index values in the triple digits for most of the afternoon. An isolate shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Rain chances 20%.

Sunday: A muggy start to the day in the mid 70’s. Afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 90’s. Heat index values back into the triple digits. Mainly sunny with a few clouds and an afternoon storm is possible in the afternoon. Chance for rain 30%.

Monday: Hot and sunny again for Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be around 90. Heat index values near 100 again. Isolated to scattered storm chances possible going into the afternoon. 40% chance for a storm.

Tuesday: Hot and sunny with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Temperatures around the 90 degree mark. Scattered showers and storms possible during the day. Humid conditions will stick around for the beginning of the week.