Friday Forecast: Isolated showers and storms

This Morning: A few showers south with some heavy rain in a couple thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay cool in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds out of the east northeast 5-10 mph. Cloudy with isolated showers into lunch. 40% chance for rain.

Today: Cooler in the low 70’s with a few showers and storms around the area. A few storms could have some heavy rain at times. Winds staying out of the northeast into the day. A brief break from the rain this evening. 40% chance for showers.

Tonight: A few isolated showers overnight with lows in the low 60’s. Winds east 5-10 mph. Cloudy to start Saturday. Chance for showers 30%.

Saturday: Cloudy with a few isolated showers and storms. Mid 70’s for afternoon high’s. Winds out of the southeast 5-10mph.

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms throughout Sunday as the front progresses northeast. High temperatures in the upper 70’s. Winds out of the south 10-15 mph. Chance for showers and storms 60%

Monday: Mostly dry with some sunshine and warmer. Afternoon high’s in the upper 80’s with humid conditions which could make things feel closer to 90 degrees. Mostly dry with a south wind 15 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and storms as a front passes through during the day. High temperatures near 80. Chance for storms 50%. Winds out of the southeast 10-15 mph.