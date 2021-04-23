STORM WATCH: Rain, wind and hail moving into East Texas today

Today: Afternoon temperatures in the mid 70’s with thunderstorms. A few could be severe. Damaging wind, large hail, flash flooding and an isolated tornado or two are possible in the afternoon into the evening. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast to begin the day as the warm front passes our winds shift to the southwest as the storms move in. A few damaging wind gusts 60+ mph possible. Hail could be over an inch and a half in diameter with potential flash flooding. These showers and storms will continue into the night. Chance for rain 80%

Tonight: Showers and storms begin to end by the middle of the night. Temperatures will be mild in the 60’s throughout the night. Winds will shift to the north as the front passes through early on Saturday. 50% chance for showers with rain ending overnight.

Saturday: Light precipitation ending early Saturday AM. Sunny afternoon with temperatures in the mid 70’s for Saturday. A nice end to the day with a light breeze out of the north towards the end of the day keeping us mostly clear overnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer for Sunday. High temperatures around the 80 degree mark in the afternoon. Winds shift to the south early on to warm us up for the day.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm for Monday. High temperatures in the low 80’s for the day. A few clouds towards the end of the day. Winds stay out of the south keeping us warm.

Tuesday: Clouds and sun early on for Tuesday. A few showers and thunderstorms possible for the end of the day. Temperatures around 80 in the afternoon. A few showers and storms continue into the night.

Wednesday: A few showers and storms in the morning, clearing up in the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 70’s with a little clearing at the end of the day. Winds will shift from the south to the north as the front passes.