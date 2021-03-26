Friday Midday Forecast: Sunny Afternoon, Stormy End to Saturday

Today: Sunny afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 70’s. Winds shift to the southeast 10 MPH which helps us warm up in the afternoon. High pressure system to our east will keep us sunny for the day.

Tonight: A few clouds return for the evening into the night. Low’s overnight will be near the 60 degree mark. A slightly more humid morning for Saturday but dry overnight into the morning. Winds staying south into Saturday.

Saturday: A few clouds Saturday with high’s in the upper 70’s. A little sun in the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms developing into the evening. A few storms north of I-20 could be strong to severe. Development in the afternoon heating with some sunshine will help aid in stronger storms. These will start to move off to the southeast and begin to lose strength into the night. Chance for showers and storms 60%. Winds south 10 MPH.

Sunday: Morning showers move out as we get into Sunday. Low’s will be in the mid 50’s once the front passes through in the morning. Some clearing in the afternoon with high’s in the mid 60’s with a little sunshine to end the day.

Monday: Low’s around 50 to start the day. Sun and cloud mix for the afternoon with high’s in the mid to upper 60’s. An isolated shower is possible late Monday night going into Tuesday. Winds shift back south into the night to bring in more cloud cover. Chance for showers 30% late.

Tuesday: Low’s in the mid 50’s with a few clouds to start. High’s near 70 for the afternoon with an isolated chance for a shower or storm late. Winds still southeast 10 MPH. Chance for showers 30%.

Wednesday: A few afternoon showers and storms with high’s in the mid 70’s. A front passes through during the day which will shift our wind from the south to the northwest going into the night. Chance for showers 40%