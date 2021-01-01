Friday Evening Forecast: 2020 off to a dry and cool start

THIS EVENING: Cloudy skies as temperatures will hold in the 30s and 40s. Winds: NW 10 MPH

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy and chilly. Low: 36. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds in the evening. Temperatures will remain cold. High: 48. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a chilly start. Low: 37. High: 60. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 35. High: 62. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 37. High: 65. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing in the evening as a front approaches. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 48. High: 65. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with rain ending early. Cooler temperatures arrive by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 45. High: 57. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 43. High: 52. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.