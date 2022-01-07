Friday Morning Forecast: A cool but sunny day today, rain chances increase this weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 52. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, especially after midnight tonight. Low: 45. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few showers and storms will increase as we go into the afternoon. Temperatures will trend warmer as a warm front rolls through the area. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 65. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers ending in the morning. A cold front will move through effectively ending the rain, cold air will also spill in during the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 62. High: 68. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 39. High: 54. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 33. High: 55. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 41. High: 59. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 47. High: 60. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.