Friday Morning Forecast: A few showers & storms this afternoon

This Morning: A few showers to start the day. Light drizzle is continuing into the late morning. Isolated showers possible into lunch. Temperatures starting warm around 70. Muggy morning with a southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Today: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening. High temperatures should be pushing the 80 degree mark. A few showers and storms could contain some heavy rain. Rain should be fading into the night. Winds out of the southeast 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Muggy and warm in the upper 60’s. Most of the showers should hold off but some light morning precipitation could be around to start Saturday.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and muggy to start in the upper 60’s. Afternoon high’s in the low 80’s. Some sun throughout the day with and isolated chance for a shower or storm during the day. Chance for rain 30% mainly west.

Sunday: A fairly dry and sunny day for Sunday. Isolated chances for rain will be around but rain chances will stay minimal. Slightly warmer in the mid 80’s for Sunday Afternoon. Humid conditions will continue to keep this muggy and warm. South wind 5-10 mph.

Monday: Stay warm in the afternoon in the mid to upper 80’s. An isolated chance for rain will be around to start the week. Muggy into the beginning of the week with more isolated chances for rain with the heavier rain chances decreasing over the weekend into the week.