TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-100s and the heat index between 110 and 115 degrees. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: SW 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-100s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 81. High: 106. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 80. High: 105. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 103. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. A 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 76. High: 102. Wind: E 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 103. Wind: SE 10 mph.