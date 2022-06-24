TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible in the evening. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 102. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and muggy. Low: 78. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain late. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 77. High: 102. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 94. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower and humidity. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 95. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and humid. Low: 71. High: 94. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 73. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.