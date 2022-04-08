TODAY: Mostly sunny, mild, and windy. High: 69. Wind: NW 20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly. Low: 40. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 79. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures warming back into the 80s by the afternoon. Some storms will be possible Sunday night. Low: 58. High: 82. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: With warm temperatures and plentiful moisture across the area, Monday will be the first of three consecutive potential severe weather days. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 67. High; 84. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some showers and thunderstorms. Some storms are expected to be strong to severe. All modes of severe weather will be possible. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. High: 83. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another chance of severe weather. Remaining very warm and humid. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 81. Winds: W 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and quiet. Low: 51. High; 75. Winds: N 10 MPH.