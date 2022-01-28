TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool this afternoon. We’ll feel a strong NW breeze that will make it feel about 10 degrees cooler than what shows up on your thermometer. High: 54. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder. Low: 31. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. Beautiful weekend! High: 64. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and trending warmer. Low: 41. High: 68. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the area but most of the precipitation should remain to the south. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 45. High: 61. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late. Very warm as well. Chance of rain; 20%. Low: 52. High: 65. winds: Se 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy as a cold front approaches from the NW. This front will trigger showers and thunderstorms and bring us colder temperatures by Wednesday night. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 53. High: 68. Winds: S, NW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and much colder. Low: 22. High: 36. Winds: NW 15 MPH.