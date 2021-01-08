Friday Morning Forecast: Chilly end to the work week with wintry weather Sunday

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks possible starting late morning. Clouds will keep us chilly. High: 49. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and cold. Low: 31. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and cool. High: 50. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Rain will mix with snow throughout the day with precipitation becoming all snow Sunday night. Light snow accumulations are expected with hazards on roadways becoming possible Sunday night into Monday as temperature drop to the freezing mark or just below. Chance of precipitation: 70%. Low: 34. High: 38. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Snow showers are expected in the morning before they ultimately move out by the afternoon with cloudy skies continuing. Chance of snow: 30%. Low: 30. High: 40. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 27. High: 50. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 32. High: 57. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mild with sunshine. Low: 37. High: 62. Winds: SW 10 MPH.