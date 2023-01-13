TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s. Wind: NW 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-30s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 46. High: 69. Wind: S 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 63. High: 75. Wind: SW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 54. High: 77. Wind: S 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 58. High: 72. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 45. High: 63. Wind: W 10 mph.