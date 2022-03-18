TODAY: Passing clouds and cooler. High: 64. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Low: 40. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 72. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 46. High: 78. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

MONDAY (SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY): Mostly cloudy with strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather cannot be ruled out. Heavy rain is also possible. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 57. High: 71. Winds: S 20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Additional storms are possible (especially in the morning). This event should help local drought conditions. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 60. High: 72. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 49. High: 63. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 40. High: 64. Winds: N 10 MPH.