Friday Morning Forecast: Clouds dominate the sky today with cooler temperatures

TODAY: A few breaks in the clouds this afternoon but that’s about as good as we’re going to do with sunshine today. Some drizzle is possible in Deep East Texas (especially in the AM). Chance of rain: 10%. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds in cooler tonight. Low: 40. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: More clouds with a chance and a few showers. If you’re lucky enough to see anything falling from the sky it will be very light. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 40. High: 56. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and trending slightly warmer. Low: 35. High: 60. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer as the arctic air gets closer. Low: 41. High: 66. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Temps may begin their plunge Low: 55. High: 62. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and much cooler with a few showers. Precipitations should stay all rain for East Texas. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 35. High: 40. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: A light wintry mix is possible throughout the day. Currently, it looks more of freezing rain/rain mix rather than a snow event. Some of the data is also suggesting all rain so this forecast is not at all locked in. Stay tuned for more details. Chance of precipitation: 30%. Low: 30. High: 35. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.