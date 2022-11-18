TODAY: Increasing clouds and cool. Highs in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Flurries are possible in our northwestern areas, but there will be no impacts from it. Lows in the mid-30s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-50s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 32. High: 52. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 39. High: 49. Wind: E 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 40. High: 59. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 44. High: 60. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THANKSGIVING: Mainly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 49. High: 61. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.