Friday Morning Forecast: Clouds increase today, rain returns this evening

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with showers possible this evening. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 60. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain chances will increase a bit throughout the night. Rainfall should remain light. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 40%. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Rain is likely, especially the further south you go. Rain chances will decrease from west to East by the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Rainfall totals will generally be less than a half inch for East TX and between 0.50″-1.00″ for Deep East TX. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 59. Winds: W 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending slightly cooler behind the safety of the cold front. Low: 34. High: 58. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 37. High: 63. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 41. High: 64. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 50. High: 62. Winds: W 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. Low: 30. High: 50. Winds: NW 10 MPH.