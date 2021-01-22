Friday Morning Forecast: Cloudy end to the week

FRIDAY: A dense fog advisory is out for this morning. Some fog is expected through about 10 AM. Cloudy skies with some drizzle. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 58. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with some patchy drizzle at times. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 46. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with a small chance of rain late in the day. Temperatures are going to remain cooler throughout the day. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 59. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing throughout the day. We may even see a few storms but severe weather possibilities appear to be very low. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 55. High: 68. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms early in the morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 58. High: 65. Winds: W 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 44. High: 62. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 47. High: 63. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 40. High: 59. Winds: NE 10 MPH.