Friday Morning Forecast: Cloudy, rainy weekend expected

TODAY: Storms will continue for our northern counties this morning before ultimately decreasing later this morning. drizzle and a shower activity will be a possibility this afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 59. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers are possible throughout the night most of the activity will be few and far in between and won’t amount out to much. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 54. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A warm afternoon is expected with a few showers here and there. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 54. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are expected. Storms could be strong to low end severe with large hail and strong winds. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 65. High: 73. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Rain is expected to continue. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 53. High: 57. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: We’ll see some leftover rain in the morning. This will be followed by mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer temperatures. Low: 43. High: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 52. High: 72. Winds: S 10 MPH.