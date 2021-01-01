Friday Morning Forecast: Cold air settling in

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies and breezy. High: 46. Winds: W 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clouds will be sticking around through the overnight hours. Low: 35. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds throughout the day. We should see some sun in the afternoon. High: 50. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and trending much warmer. Low: 34. High: 59. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 36. High: 61. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 42. High: 65. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and rain chances increasing as we track our next cold front. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 50. High: 64. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Low: 45. High: 57. Winds: NW 15 MPH.