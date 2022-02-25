TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies (clouds increasing in the afternoon) and cold. Rain chances will increase from SW to NE this evening. Chance of rain: 20%-30%. High: 43. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers increasing after midnight. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 35. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers with temperatures struggling to go anywhere. Showers will keep our temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 39. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Rain should come to an end by daybreak Sunday morning. We’ll see sunshine before the day is over. Temps will trend warmer. High: 55. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer. Low: 32. High: 62. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 43. High: 67. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 44. High: 71. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 46. High: 72. Winds: S 10 MPH.