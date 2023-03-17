TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with some clearing in the afternoon. A 30% chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the low-50s. Wind: N 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper-30s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 33. High: 52. Wind: N 10 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 33. High: 57. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Low: 40. High: 60. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 53. High: 72. Wind: S 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 63. High: 76. Wind: S 20 mph.