Friday Morning Forecast: Cold front arrives today

How did Sept. 22 become the official first day of fall? Why is it called fall? And why are pumpkins such a big thing this time of year? (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

TODAY: A few clouds with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms to our NE as the front approaches from the NW. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 84. Winds: SW, NW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cooler temperatures expected. A little breezy too. Low: 50. Winds: North 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 74. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and mild. Low: 50. High: 76. Winds: East 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 50. High: 79. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Low: 53. High: 81. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm as another front approaches. Low: 60. High: 85. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: A few clouds with a few showers as our next cold front begins to move closer to the area. Chance of rain: 20% Low: 63. High: 78. Winds: West 5 MPH.