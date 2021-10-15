Friday Morning Forecast: Cold front arrives today

TODAY: A few clouds with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms to our NE as the front approaches from the NW. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 84. Winds: SW, NW 15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear skies and cooler temperatures expected. A little breezy too. Low: 50. Winds: North 10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 74. Winds: N 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and mild. Low: 50. High: 76. Winds: East 5 MPH.
MONDAY: Sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 50. High: 79. Winds: SE 5 MPH.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Low: 53. High: 81. Winds: S 10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm as another front approaches. Low: 60. High: 85. Winds: S 10 MPH.
THURSDAY: A few clouds with a few showers as our next cold front begins to move closer to the area. Chance of rain: 20% Low: 63. High: 78. Winds: West 5 MPH.