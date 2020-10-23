Friday Morning Forecast: Cold front brings rain chances and cooler temperatures by the afternoon

TODAY: After a muggy start temperatures are expected to plummet from the 70s to the 60s this afternoon. Rain chances will increase early in the afternoon with most of the rain done by this evening. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 76 (afternoon temps: 60s). Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling back into the 50s. Low: 51. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Much cooler with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. High: 66. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with temperatures breaking the 80 degree mark in the afternoon. Low: 59. High: 80. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Cold front is expected to move through in the morning which will drop temperatures in the afternoon pretty dramatically. Rain is also expected in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 69. High: 70. Winds: N 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Spotty showers and quite chilly. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 48. High: 55. Winds: N 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Spotty showers are expected as we remain chilly. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 50. High: 56. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures trending a little warmer. Low: 46. High: 60. Winds: NW 15 MPH.