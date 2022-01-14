Friday Morning Forecast: Cold front moves through tonight

TODAY: Increasing clouds are expected as a cold front approaches from the NW. High: 73. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A cold front will arrive by daybreak tomorrow morning. Temperautres will plummet into the 30s as we see a few clouds. Low: 37. Winds: SE, NW 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and much colder throughout the afternoon with strong winds. We could see a few flurries in our northern counties tomorrow evening. High: 44. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 28. High: 50. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 30. High: 60. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 39. High: 66. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers associated with our next cold front. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 67. Winds: W 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 40. High: 51. Winds: N 15 MPH.