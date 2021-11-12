Friday Morning Forecast: Cold start to the weekend expected

A beautiful day of sunshine is expected with cooler temperatures arriving tonight.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Another cold front will move through reinforcing our colder air through tomorrow. High: 70. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Some frost possible. Low: 37. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler. High: 61. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer and comfortable. Low: 43. High: 70. Winds: SW, NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. Low: 49. High: 74. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: More sunshine is expected mixed in with clouds. as temperatures become well above average. Low: 57. High: 79. Winds: S 20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 65. High: 79. Winds: S 20 MPH.

THURSDAY: On and off cloud cover will persist as a cold front pushes through and drops our afternoon temperatures. There’s also a chance of rain very early Thursday morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 56. High: 70. Winds: NE 15 MPH.