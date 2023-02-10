TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. A few snowflakes may mix in, but no impacts are expected. Lows in the mid-30s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy early with a 10% chance of rain. Mostly sunny by the late-afternoon. Highs in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: N 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 32. High: 61. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain late in the day. Low: 43. High: 64. Wind: S 10 mph.

VALENTINE’S DAY (TUESDAY): Mostly cloudy and windy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 55. High: 67. Wind: S 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 50. High: 72. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 49. High: 53. Wind: NW 20 mph.