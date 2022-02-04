TODAY: A few additional flurries in the morning will lead to a few slick spots on the roadways. Wind chill values will be in the teens and 20s. Our NW Counties will see hazardous driving conditions that will improve with some sun this afternoon and warmer temperatures. Chance of snow: 10%. High: 32. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds in the evening with colder temperatures overnight. Low: 18. Winds: Nw 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 43. Winds: N 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 26. High: 49. Winds: West 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 28. High: 51. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 30. High: 57. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 35. High: 60. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 37. High; 59. Winds: NW 5 MPH.