Friday Morning Forecast: Colder air and storms arrive by tomorrow

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. There’s a slight chance of a few isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 79. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy prior to midnight with a few showers and thunderstorms as the cold front arrives by daybreak. Some storms could be strong with some gusty winds. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 60. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: We’ll see morning storms as the cold front progresses from North to south tomorrow morning. Rain will start to end in the afternoon as the cold front pushes to the South of Deep East Texas. Rainfall totals will be around an inch area wide. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 60. Winds: N 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers around. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 36. High: 50. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers as another weak storm system moves through. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 38. High: 49. Winds: East 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and chilly. Low: 36. High: 59. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 42. High: 63. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 52. High: 70. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

