Friday Morning Forecast: Colder temperature trend continues

TODAY: Clouds will slowly be decreasing throughout the morning. Temperatures will remain cold. High: 45. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Low: 22. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 50. Winds: North 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer in the afternoon. Low: 30. High: 58. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies as a powerful storm system rolls in from the SW. Rain will increase throughout the day. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 41. High: 46. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures for part of the area. Low: 42. High: 52. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 35. High: 50. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 32. High: 49. Winds: SE 5 MPH.