Friday Morning Forecast: Cool & Rainy Friday

This Morning: Few showers around with temperatures in the mid 50’s. Winds out of the east 10 mph. Some heavy rain at times. Cloudy throughout the morning into lunch where a few storms are possible with more rain.

Today: Rainy with a few storms in the afternoon. High temperatures in the low 60’s. Rain could be heavy at times. A few storms may have some hail and gusty winds in them. These will be around through the evening. Into the night the showers and storms continue off to the southeast. Winds will stay out of the east 10 mph.

Tonight: A few isolated showers leftover into Friday night. Cooler around 50 for the start of Saturday. Cloudy conditions will continue through the night. Winds shift out of the north overnight 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Cooler to start in the low 50’s. Cloudy with isolated showers during the day. High temperatures in the low 60’s. Winds out of the north 10 mph. Chance for rain 30%.

Sunday: Few clouds to start with temperatures in the mid 40’s. Afternoon high’s in the mid 60’s with a few rays of sun for Sunday afternoon. Winds shift to the east out of the north in the afternoon.

Monday: Temperatures starting in the mid 40’s with a few clouds to start. Partly cloudy afternoon with some sun and temperatures around 70. Winds shift to the south 10 mph.

Tuesday: A few degrees warmer in the low 70’s Tuesday afternoon. Partly cloudy and mostly dry for the day. Winds stay out of the south 10 mph.