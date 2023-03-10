TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly in the morning and mainly south of I-20. Highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: S 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 61. High: 71. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and much cooler. Low: 48. High: 62. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 42. High: 66. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 45. High: 74. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 58. High: 76. Wind: S 15-20 mph.