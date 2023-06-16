TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-70s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 75. High: 99. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: E 5-10 mph.