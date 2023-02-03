TODAY: Morning clouds, but mostly sunny overall. Highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper-20s to low-30s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 41. High: 65. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 49. High: 70. Wind: S 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 58. High: 67. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 52. High: 62. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 49. High: 63. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.