TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny skies. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 53. High: 85. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 55. High: 86. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 57. High: 87. Wind: E 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 58. High: 88. Wind: E 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and warm. Low: 60. High: 89. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.