TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-90s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: E 5 mph.

TOMORROW: A mix of clouds and sunshine with a 10% chance of showers in our eastern counties. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a 10% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 69. High: 92. Wind: N 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 68. High: 90. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 65. High: 91. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 67. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and warm. Low: 68. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.