TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms late. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms late. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Low: 72. High: 88. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Low: 72. High: 89. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 71. High: 89. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Low: 71. High: 85. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Low: 71. High: 84. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.