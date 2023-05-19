TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of late day showers and storms. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the upper-60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 65. High: 78. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Low: 60. High: 83. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 62. High: 86. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 65. High: 87. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 67. High: 86. Wind: E 5-10 mph.