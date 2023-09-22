TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with more clouds closer to sunrise. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 76. High: 90. Wind: S 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 70% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 72. High: 83. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 67. High: 85. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 64. High: 87. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 65. High: 88. Wind: E 5-10 mph.