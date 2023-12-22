TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: S 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Highs in the low-70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain and storms. Low: 61. High: 65. Wind: S 15 mph.

CHRISTMAS: Partly cloudy and colder. Low: 44. High: 53. Wind: NW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 32. High: 55. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 33. High: 56. Wind: NW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 32. High: 57. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.