TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper-90s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with partly cloudy skies towards daybreak. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 100. Wind: S 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies, with a few passing clouds from time to time. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.